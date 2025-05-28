Gardaí and RSA to launch bank holiday road safety appeal in Tuam

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí and the RSA are to launch their June Bank Holiday road safety appeal in Tuam.

The appeal will focus on the theme of drink-driving.

The appeal comes as RSA research reveals a stark contrast between off-peak and peak hours of drink driving.

70 percent of drink-driver fatalities take place during off-peak hours, which is between 10pm and 6am.

As part of the operation over the long weekend, Gardaí says they will have a visible enforcement presence across the country.

The safety appeal will be launched off the N83 in Tuam tomorrow morning, and will be attended by high level officials from the RSA and An Garda Siochana.