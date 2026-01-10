Garbally College past pupils donate €1,500 to charity from 50th anniversary reunion

Past pupils from Garbally College in Ballinasloe – marking 50 years since their graduation – have raised €1,500 for local charities and institutions on foot of their half-century celebration.

The Leaving Certificate class of 1975 held their 50th reunion in Ballinasloe in October and the surplus from the gathering was recently donated to local charities.

The beneficiaries of €500 each were St Teresa’s Special School, East Galway/Midlands Cancer Support and Ballinasloe Social Services.

The class reunion took place over two days in October, involving a golf outing at Ballinasloe Golf Club, a visit to Garbally and tour of the main house and a celebratory dinner in Gullane’s Hotel.

Over 60 past pupils gathered for the events, drawing individuals from around the country and overseas.

Organising committee chairman Tommy Brennan said: “Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors and past pupils we enjoyed a surplus of €1,500 which we were only too pleased to donate to local charities in the Ballinasloe area

“We had a great get together in Ballinasloe and at Garbally and were able to catch up with former school friends, some of with whom we had not crossed paths for many decades.

“In particular, it was a privilege to invite former teachers from that era, with over ten of them joining us for the occasion.

“We were delighted also that outgoing President, Fr Colm Allman, and former Principal, Paul Walsh, could join us, with Fr Allman providing a tour of Garbally Court.

“This has been a particularly evocative year for Garbally, with the controversial change in the school name.

“However, we valued immensely our education and the friends and memories we forged in the school and our respect and affection for Garbally will never be diminished and, if anything, has been enhanced by recent events,” he added.

Mr Brennan thanked KPW, Liam O Maolaodha, Paddy Creaven, Sean Kelly, Gerry Stronge and Aoife Vaughan for their sponsorship and assistance.

He also thanked fellow members of the organising committee – Conor Hayes, Brendan Kelly, Liam Ó Maolaodha, Seán Kelly, Seán Gough, Pat Vaughan, John Goode, Dermot Stronge and Richard Moore – for their commitment.

He also thanked the many school friends who had gathered for the reunion, particularly those who had made significant journeys from abroad to be present.

Pictured: Garbally past pupils Tommy Brennan and Brendan Kelly.