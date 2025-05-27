Garbally College marks final St Joseph’s Day with farewell and new beginning

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
One of Galway’s most famous sporting schools – St Joseph’s College, Garbally – marked a poignant and historic moment with its final St Joseph’s Day Mass, bringing to a close over 130 years of tradition, education, and community.
Held in the school, the Thanksgiving Mass was attended by students, staff, alumni, community representatives, and special guests—all gathered to honour the legacy of one of Ballinasloe’s most cherished institutions.
The event carried a deep emotional weight, as it also signalled the final term before St. Joseph’s Garbally College merges with Ardscoil Mhuire this September to become Clonfert College.
The decision is currently the subject of an intensive campaign among past pupils – many of them among the old school’s most famous sporting legends – to retain the name ‘Garbally’ as part of the new school’s identity.
But in either event, this was the final St Joseph’s Mass Day, and while the atmosphere was one of celebration, there was an undeniable sense of farewell.
Departing Principal Paul Walsh welcomed all attendees, highlighting the pivotal moment in the school’s history.
“It is a privilege and a joy to welcome you all to this very special Thanksgiving Mass as we come together to celebrate the remarkable journey of St. Joseph’s College, Garbally since its foundation in 1892,” he said.
“As we look back on over a century of commitment to education, growth, and community, we also look forward with hope and excitement to a new chapter.”
A powerful moment during the ceremony came when the school’s lantern, a symbol of St. Joseph’s College, Garbally’s traditions and values, was passed from Mr. Walsh to Pauric Hanlon, the principal of Clonfert College, symbolizing the transfer of St. Joseph’s College, Garbally’s legacy to the newly formed institution.
Bishop Michael Duignan, who was in attendance, offered a fitting reflection on the occasion.
Recalling the words of Gar, the protagonist in Brian Friel’s Philadelphia, Here I Come!, the bishop shared a memorable quote: “It’s all over now – and it’s all only about to begin.”
He drew a powerful parallel between these words and the closing chapter of St. Joseph’s College, Garbally College, as well as the new beginning that Clonfert College represents.
Reflecting on the history of Catholic education in Ireland, Bishop Duignan reminded the gathered community of the resilience and determination required to establish such institutions, especially in the wake of the penal laws that had oppressed Catholicism until the early 19th century.
He traced the roots of St. Joseph’s College, Garbally to its origins as St. Brendan’s College, established in 1852 by Bishop John Derry to provide education and prepare boys for the priesthood.
“This is not just an ending,” Bishop Duignan said, “but a continuation of the mission of education that began nearly two hundred years ago. The legacy of this institution will live on in the new school, just as it has lived on in the lives of those who have passed through these halls.”
Pictured: Paul Walsh (right) passing the lantern of light to Pauric Hanlon (left) Principal of the new Clonfert College.
