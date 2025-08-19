Gang of five masked men burgle filling stations in Athenry and Ardrahan

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are investigating the burglary of two filling stations in Athenry and Ardrahan within a few hours

It’s thought the incidents are linked as both involved a gang of five masked men and a similar car was used

Joyce’s Service Station on the Dublin Road in Athenry was burgled at 2 last Wednesday morning.

The front door and kiosk windows were smashed by 5 masked males.

A quantity of cigarettes was stolen.

A white VW Golf was used by the gang, and Gardaí feel this is possibly the same vehicle used in the burglary of a filling station in Ardrahan a few hours later.

The Applegreen service station was burgled between 3:30am and 3:45am.

Two windows were smashed and damage was caused to the iron security bars on the windows.

CCTV has been viewed and 5 suspects arrived from Kilcolgan direction in a White Volkswagen Golf at 3.35am.

They left in the direction of Gort at 3.45 am.

Gardaí in Loughrea and Oranmore are anxious to speak to anyone who may have been in these areas and observed any suspicious activity.

Oranmore Gardai are at 091-388030 and Loughrea Gardaí are at 091-842870.