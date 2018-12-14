Gaming company contests injunction preventing dismissal of Galway executive

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gaming company EA is contesting an injunction granted last week over the dismissal of one of its executives based in Galway.

The staff member was dismissed for allegedly making an inappropriate remark to a female colleague based in the U.S.

An injunction was granted to 56 year old Philippe Grenet over his dismissal as director of global delivery service for EA Ireland.

According to today’s Irish Times, he admits he used a clumsy, ill-advised expression relating to male genitalia to convey that he didn’t want to challenge his colleague about a work matter.

