Galwegians unveil plan for new facility in Bushypark

Galway City Tribune – Galwegians have unveiled plans for a new rugby grounds in Oranswell following the completion of the sale at Glenina – with proposals including two full-size pitches, a synthetic pitch, running track and full-size hockey pitch.

The club, which is likely to face some opposition locally from residents concerned about the capability of the area to cope with increased traffic, has made attempts to satisfy some of the needs of the community by including provision for a fully-lit walkway around the perimeter of the 22-acre site and a playground.

At an information evening held in the Glenlo Abbey on Wednesday, interested parties were presented with plans, which the Board of Galwegians said would be “tweaked”, but would be the basis of what will ultimately be submitted to Galway County Council for planning permission. The site is located close to Salthill Devon’s base at Drom and Rahoon/Newcastle GAA Club.

Chairman of the Club, Frank Kinneen, said board members had been out to visit residents to hear their concerns – and they had received a mixed response.

The draft proposals for the site, which is about one mile up the Oranswell Road from the N59, include: two carparks with 224 spaces between them; a children’s playground; two full-sized, sand-based pitches, one training and the other the main pitch; a 3G synthetic pitch; a two-storey clubhouse; an all-weather hockey pitch; and a 400 metre running track.

