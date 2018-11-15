Galwegians favour car cuts

By Ciara Ferguson

Two out of three Galwegians believe that we need to cut the number of cars on our roads – but almost 90% of those surveyed viewed the lack of viable alternatives as the biggest barrier to a car-free life.

The research was conducted by GoCar – a car sharing service – as they mark ten years in Ireland.

And it found that over two-thirds of Galway residents wanted to see a reduction in the number of cars on Irish roads, citing the need to ease traffic congestion and protect the environment.

Seven out of ten interviewed believed Irish drivers should chose transport options that limit environmental damage – but 86% of people in Galway view the lack of viable and affordable transport alternatives as the biggest barrier to a car-free life, with almost 60% dissatisfied with the quality and availability of public transport.

Since GoCar launched in Ireland, the numbers using the service has grown to over 30,000, with over 450 GoCar vehicles on the road.