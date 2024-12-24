Galwegians encouraged to check charities’ register

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
There are over 11,500 registered charities in Ireland – with 663 of them in Galway alone – but there are other causes that are not registered, and they therefore cannot actually claim to be charities.
That’s the warning from Charities Regulator Chief Executive, Madeleine Delaney, as she encouraged people to check the national register of charities before they donate to make sure they are giving to a registered charity this Christmas.
A full list of Ireland’s registered charities is available at checkacharity.ie.
It contains a record of every charity with information about their finances and activities, showcasing the work of individual charities and their contribution to society.
This helps people to make an informed decision about organisations they may wish to support.
Speaking about the importance of checking the charities’ register before donating, Chief Executive, Madeleine Delaney acknowledged that Irish people are known to be incredibly generous – but, she said, public trust and confidence in charities is critical to sustaining this support.
“We encourage people – both the public and businesses – to check the register so they can be confident that their donation is being put to good use,” she said.
“There you will find information on the work carried out by your preferred charity from the annual reports submitted to the Charities Regulator.
“Our research also shows that more than half of adults surveyed believed that any good cause could be classified as a charity. However, charities are just one type of not-for-profit organisation. The main distinguishing feature of a charity is that it must provide a public benefit.
“We have information on our website that explains the type of organisations that can apply to be registered as a charity, and anyone can check that a charity is registered by visiting checkacharity.ie,” she added.
Pictured: Madeleine Delaney.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Planning go-ahead is given for an airstrip on agricultural lands at Carrowntryla
A NORTH Galway airstrip on agricultural lands has been given the go ahead despite there being som...
‘Lurching gangs’ a menace on farms
FARMERS in North Galway and South Mayo have come together to highlight the issue of gangs encroac...
Galway In Days Gone By
1924 Poor but at peace Christmas, 1924, finds Ireland at peace. Indeed, notwithstanding occ...
New Cathaoirleach is only fourth woman ever to serve as county’s First Citizen
Councillor Martina Kinane has been elected Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council, becoming only ...
Eight political lessons and moments from the last year
World of Politics with Harry McGee Don’t always use the local elections as a guide. Back ...
Galway hurlers start new season against Laois
MICHEÁL Donoghue’s second coming as Galway hurling team manager will have its first public airing...
Group chats can be a minefield as well as a joy
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara Did you know that he average adult is now in...
City Councillors vote to approve revised budget
COMMERCIAL ratepayers in Galway city are facing into an increase of 6% for the coming year after ...
Books to take refuge in over Christmas
Arts Week with Judy Murphy It’s the time of year for escaping to a quiet corner with a good bo...