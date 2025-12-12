Galwegians dig deep to keep the run going

Navan 3

Galwegians 24

Galwegians maintained their perfect start to the season in the AIL when they overcame the challenge of Navan in Balreask on Saturday, scoring the four tries to secure the bonus point that has seen them take five points from all eight games played so far.

The game was played in atrocious conditions, with incessant rain and a howling wind making handling extremely difficult for both sides. To their credit, both teams still attempted to play expansive rugby, but the Blues looked the more dangerous outfit with ball in hand.

They took the lead after 10 minutes with their first meaningful foray into opposition territory. A clever switch of play by scrum-half Albert Lindner to the blindside created space for winger Darragh Kennedy, who ignored the overlap and dived over near the right-hand corner for the game’s opening try. The unconverted score gave Galwegians a 5-0 advantage, and they would go on to dominate the remainder of the half.

Navan enjoyed periods of possession, but despite their best efforts, they were unable to make any real dent in the resolute Wegians defence. The visitors dominated the set-piece, with hooker Ryan Smith consistently finding second rows Rob Holian and Dave Walsh to give half-backs Lindner and Conor O’Shaughnessy the platform to dictate play.

Galwegians doubled their lead just after the half-hour mark, when a penalty kicked to the corner set up another attacking opportunity. Full-back Cian Brady was held up just short of the line, but Lindner reacted quickest, feigning to move the ball left before sniping through a gap to score the second try. O’Shaughnessy added the conversion for a 12-0 lead.

The Blues could easily have added to their tally before the break, with Brady knocking on with the line at his mercy, but they went into half-time firmly in control.

Navan were handed a lifeline shortly after the restart when Wegians No. 8 Jarrad Butler was shown a yellow card for a high tackle. The hosts took the three points on offer through the boot of Harrison Astley, and with the extra man, they dominated the next 10 minutes. A try looked inevitable as they piled on the pressure, but Galwegians produced outstanding defensive resilience to keep their line intact.

Once Butler returned, the visitors immediately struck what proved to be the decisive blow. From a scrum near halfway, Galwegians moved the ball from coast to coast, with Lindner providing quick service to stretch the Navan defence.

Pictured: Rob Holian, seen here in action against Rainey Old Boys earlier this season, had another storming display in the weekend win over Navan.