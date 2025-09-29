Galwegians dig deep to help Lions succeed

The outgoing President of Galway Lions Club has paid tribute the strength of community as the organisation marked a bumper year for fundraising at its recent AGM.

Muireann Ryan, who has been at the helm of the Lions Club for the past year said thanks to the generosity of the community in Galway, both financially and through volunteer efforts, they had been able to expand their reach over the past twelve months.

In its Annual Report 2024-2025, it was recorded that Galway Lions Club raised just under €110,000 in the past year – 17% more than they had forecast and a 9% increase on last year.

Among its major fundraising successes was the annual radio auction in conjunction with Galway Bay FM which brought in almost €60,000. It’s November Swim initiative raised just over €15,000 which went directly to HopeSpace children’s grief service, while a further €15,000 was raised during the annual cash collection last Christmas.

These funds, alongside those raised at its golf classic and Trad on the Prom concert night, enabled Galway Lions to support worthy causes such as mental health support, assistance with food and fuel costs, educational supports, refugee and homeless aid, and senior and carer respite.

Almost €50,000 worth of food vouchers were purchased and distributed to families and individuals in need by the group in 12 months, as well as €4,000 to help vulnerable households stay warm.

More than €19,000 was directed towards education, for DEIS schools and in direct financial support for special schools and third-level access.

Just over €5,000 was spent on supports for those in homelessness and people displaced, seeking asylum.

The Lions club also provided number of breaks and weekends of rest for seniors and careers, spending just shy of €12,000 in this area.

Ms Ryan said each if these initiatives had been powered by the club’s volunteers, whether through organising events, delivering vouchers or visiting those who are isolated.

Membership growth this year had infused the club with fresh energy and ideas, she said, with new members bringing fresh perspectives, strengthening the club’s foundation and extending its reach.

“This year’s efforts reflect more than just financial success – they show the heart of our community in action,” said the departing President, adding that the club remained committed to its mission – to serve with empathy, connect with purpose and uplift those who need it most.

“A heartfelt thank you to the Galway community whose ongoing support makes this work possible. Whether it’s through donations, event participation or spreading the word, your belief in our mission fuels everything we do,” said Ms Ryan.

Dan McMullin has taken up the reins as Galway Lions Club President for the coming year, while Ms Ryan will serve as Immediate Past President. In addition, she has taken up the role of Zone Chair for Lions Club Ireland, West and Midlands.

Pictured: Galway Lions Club President Muireann Ryan.