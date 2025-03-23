Galwegian tackles series of half marathons to support young people with cancer

A Galway runner is taking on six half marathons in six European cities this year to raise funds for a children’s and young people’s cancer charity.

Mountbellew native John Connolly is running the SuperHalfs Challenge – a series of six half marathons that takes in races in Lisbon, Prague, Berlin, Copenhagen, Cardiff and Valencia – for CCLG, the Children & Young People’s Cancer Association.

The 28-year-old began the challenge, which organisers usually give participants five years to complete, with the Lisbon Half Marathon on March 8, and he now moves on to two races in two days – in Prague and Berlin – in April.

“The atmosphere in Lisbon was brilliant. The support from the crowds, fellow runners, and volunteers, especially at the water stations, made a huge difference,” said John.

“There was such a positive energy throughout the course, with people cheering, holding up signs, and encouraging everyone to keep going, which really helped toward the end.

“Getting the first one done feels great and has given me a better idea of what to expect for the rest of them,” he added.

John, who is currently undertaking a PhD in sports science at Leeds Beckett University, was inspired to support CCLG after seeing the breadth of its work.

That includes funding and leading world-class research and providing trusted information and guidance for children and young people with cancer, their families, and those supporting them.

CCLG also brings together the brightest minds in children’s, teenage and young adult cancer through its professional membership, which is the only one of its kind in the UK and Ireland for those involved in the treatment and care of children with cancer.

“I was looking at which charities work with children across the UK and Ireland and put in really, really good work. I came across CCLG and the work it does for children and young people with cancer, and it seemed like a really worthwhile cause,” said John.

“I’ve had lots of support so far, with family, friends and even strangers donating, and I’m very grateful to anyone who has who has seen it and has donated so far.

“It must resonate with people for them to donate and see that it’s worthwhile challenge and cause as well. I think that’s testament to the work that’s been done by CCLG.

“Hopefully, I’ll be able to raise awareness of the charity and ultimately funds to help support children and young people with cancer and the research that’s been done it.”

While John knows the challenge ahead will be tough, he’s looking forward to it allowing him to explore some of the continent, adding: “They’re all really nice cities, so I’m looking forward to the travelling part of it, too.

“It seemed like a nice, reasonable goal of getting in the half marathons distances and then going and enjoying a bit of Europe throughout the year as well,” he said.

His first race left him with a minor foot problem – but, he said, it was nothing that a little rest wouldn’t sort out ahead of those two races over the same weekend at the start of April.

“It’s Prague on the Saturday and then it’s bus or a plane to Berlin for the Sunday, so, physically that’ll probably be the toughest one, and mentally as well,” he said.

“One of the big appeals was trying to do the two in one weekend. It’s the kind of thing you’d never try and push yourself into, two half marathons in two days, if you didn’t have the reason of fundraising for charity.

“I’m excited to keep pushing myself, especially knowing the work that is being done by CCLG and the impact that the funds raised can make,” he added.

You can donate to John’s fundraising at https://www. justgiving.com/page /running-for-hope-super-6.

Pictured: John Connolly…six half marathons for cancer charity.