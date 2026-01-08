Galwegian is Ireland’s new Ambassador to Spain

-
The new Irish Ambassador to Spain, HE Brian Glynn, recently presented his credentials to the King of Spain, Felipe VI, at the Royal Palace in Madrid.
Ambassador Glynn, a native of Ahascragh, was appointed to Madrid at the beginning of September, returning to the city where he had previously served in other roles during his time at the Department of Foreign Affairs.
Spain is one of Ireland’s major diplomatic posts. Ambassador Glynn has previously served in a number of senior diplomatic roles, including as Managing Director for the Americas from 2020 to 2025.
He has served as Ambassador to Brazil (2014-2018); Director for the US & Canada; Special Envoy of the Government of Ireland for its successful campaign for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council.
During his career, he was also posted to Ireland’s Permanent Representation to the EU, including a period working on EU-Latin America relations.
Ambassador Glynn described the bonds between Ireland and Spain as having deep historical roots.
“From the earliest migrations from Spain’s northern coast to Ireland, to the arrival in Spain of Irish people during the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries, our shared history has created deep and lasting connections,” he said.
Caption: King Felipe VI of Spain with Ambassador Brian Glynn. Inset: Ambassador Brian Glynn.
