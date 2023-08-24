  • Services

Galway’s Ukrainian population are celebrating their Independence Day

https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/6tutp8/FYI_UKRAINE7bu4x.mp3
Galway Bay fm newsroom- Today is Ukrainian Independence Day – a special day that commemorates the declaration of independence in 1991, after the breakup of the USSR.

Events are underway in the city since this morning and will stretch into tonight, celebrating culture and tradition.

From 5.30, a special evening programme will get underway at the Human Biology Building at University of Galway.

Earlier today, Leah Hogarty attended an event at St. Joseph’s Community Centre in Shantalla to speak to some of those in attendance.

