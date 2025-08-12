  • Services

Galway's Tympany Medical launches crowdfunding round for new surgical device

Published:

Galway's Tympany Medical launches crowdfunding round for new surgical device
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway-based MedTech Tympany Medical has launched a 600,000 euro crowdfunding round to scale its breakthrough surgical device, Solascope

This endoscope platform can be used for ENT procedures among others

The funding round, which is now open, targets both seasoned investors and first-time backers looking to diversify their investment portfolios and support innovation

The company based in Briarhill Business Park currently employs 15 people headed up by Co-founder and Vice-President of Strategy, Clinical and Business Development Dr Elizabeth McGloughlin

