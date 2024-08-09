  • Services

Services

Galway’s The Saw Doctors added to next week’s lineup for Electric Picnic

Published:

Galway’s The Saw Doctors added to next week’s lineup for Electric Picnic
Share story:

Galway’s The Saw Doctors have been added to the lineup for Electric Picnic.

The festival kicks off next week at Stradbally Hall in Laois.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Organisers have also added the Mary Wallopers to the lineup.

The post Galway’s The Saw Doctors added to next week’s lineup for Electric Picnic appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Public consultation opens on enhancement scheme for key Tuam area

Public consultation has opened on the Ballygaddy Road park enhancement scheme in Tuam. Galway Cou...

no_space
Plans for two dozen new homes in Milltown

Planning permission is being sought for almost two dozen new homes in Milltown. Eleanor Sheridan ...

no_space
Government funding for three Galway bog-related community projects

Government funding has been announced for three Galway bog-related community projects. €52,000 is...

no_space
Gardaí say Galway’s third-level students need to be more aware of accommodation scams

Gardaí say Galway’s third-level students need to be more aware of accommodation scams. Stud...

no_space
Local Senator insists Government will continue to support once-off rural housing

Once-off rural housing developments will continue to be supported by the Government. That’s...

no_space
Claregalway Castle and St. Nicholas Collegiate Church to benefit from €1m fund to develop gala venues

Claregalway Castle and St. Nicholas Collegiate Church are among 5 venues nationwide set to share ...

no_space
East Galway Farm Walk to promote native sheep farming

An East Galway farmer is to host a farm walk this weekend to promote the benefits of the native G...

no_space
Champs St Thomas’ start quest for historic senior hurling seven-in-a-row

ELEVEN weeks after Galway’s All-Ireland ambitions ended in disappointing fashion following defeat...

no_space
Clifden music programme hits the right note

This year's Clifden Arts Festival, which runs from September 18-29 will feature performances by r...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up