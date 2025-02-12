  • Services

Services

Galway's Super Junior Ministers get far away postings for St Patrick's Day

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway's Super Junior Ministers get far away postings for St Patrick's Day
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway’s three Super Junior Ministers have been given far away postings for St Patrick’s Day.

The government announced the programme of travel today and says the aim is to promote Ireland and Irish interests and values in the world.

Minister of State for Disability and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton is going to Japan.

Fellow Galway West TD and Minister of State for Food Promotion, New Markets, Research and Development Noel Grealish is going to Vietnam and Cambodia.

And Minister of State for International and Road Transport, Logistics, Rail and Ports and Galway East TD Sean Canney is heading to Brazil.

As part of this programme the Government will launch a charm offensive on the United States by sending the Taoiseach, Tanaiste and eight Ministers to build relationships under the Donald Trump administration.

More like this:
no_space
Public meeting to save city's Pálás Cinema

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA public meeting takes place this evening to save the...

no_space
Local TD calls for more urgency from the National Transport Authority on bus services for Athenry

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local TD is calling for more urgency from the Natio...

no_space
Pop icons Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Natasha Bedingfield to play the Big Top

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPop icons Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Natasha Bedingfield...

no_space
Four arrested following operation against organised crime group in four counties including Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFour people have been arrested following an operation...

no_space
Delays in restoring broadband in Galway leave the elderly without panic alarms

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere are strong concerns over the delays in restorin...

no_space
11 percent increase in domestic abuse calls to Galway Garda stations last year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere was an 11 percent increase in domestic abuse ca...

no_space
City Council says "huge uptake" of new pay and display parking app

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Council says there's been a "huge uptake"...

no_space
Local TD says electricity standing charges should be suspended for time people left without power

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPSO levies and standing charges on electricity bills ...

no_space
Refused development ‘could interfere with the building of Galway City Ring Road’

Planning permission has been refused for a planned 156-home development on lands off the Ballymon...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up