Galway's Super Junior Ministers get far away postings for St Patrick's Day

Galway’s three Super Junior Ministers have been given far away postings for St Patrick’s Day.

The government announced the programme of travel today and says the aim is to promote Ireland and Irish interests and values in the world.

Minister of State for Disability and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton is going to Japan.

Fellow Galway West TD and Minister of State for Food Promotion, New Markets, Research and Development Noel Grealish is going to Vietnam and Cambodia.

And Minister of State for International and Road Transport, Logistics, Rail and Ports and Galway East TD Sean Canney is heading to Brazil.

As part of this programme the Government will launch a charm offensive on the United States by sending the Taoiseach, Tanaiste and eight Ministers to build relationships under the Donald Trump administration.