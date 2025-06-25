  • Services

Galway's summer season of the Arts goes into top gear with Film Fleadh programme announced and GIAF box office opening

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway Film Fleadh, which opens on Tuesday week, July 8th, has announced the full 6-day programme for its 37th Edition

It will feature 31 World Premieres, 11 International/European Premieres and 46 Irish Premieres from 44 countries, featuring 96 feature films in total.

There are 11 Irish language feature films in the programme and it will also feature over 100 Irish and International shorts, which will be in competition for the Fleadh’s Oscar qualifying prizes.

CEO, Miriam Allen says they are welcoming a significant number of delegations this year, marking the Galway Film Fleadh as the festival to do business in the film sector.

Meanwhile, as Galway’s summer season of the Arts goes into top gear, the doors of the Galway International Arts Festival in-person box office open today.

The full programme, which includes eight world premieres, was revealed last month, with tickets already available online.

The festival runs right after the Film Fleadh, from July 14th-27th and members of the public can now book events in-person at the physical box office on Eyre Square.

It’s open Monday to Fridays from 10AM to 5PM, and from July 7th will also open on Saturdays and Sundays.

