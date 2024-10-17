Galway’s small food businesses invited to participate in training programmes

Local Enterprise Office, Galway in collaboration with BIA Innovator, has announced the launch of curated food industry led training and networking programmes.

The new programmes are targeted at pre-start-up micro and small food businesses and those within the first 48 months of their journey.

Themes include bootstrapping – or how to play smart and flourish as a start-up. This is geared towards start-up companies who have a concept or product and ready to enter the marketplace.

There is also a start-up Studio Bootcamp, and advice on making the most the big pitch where suppliers can meet display and meet and pitch to buyers, as well as Business Advisory Clinics and a Technical Check Up with resident Food Technologists in BIA.

Programmes are tailored to meet the specific needs of the food sector and entrepreneurs will gain access to robust educational resources designed specifically for their sectoral learning requirements.

A new series of networking events; Gather and Grow, tailored for micro and small food businesses is also being rolled out.

The first one will take place on October 23 in BIA with Micheál Dyer founder of Clean Cut Meals. Founded in Galway in 2015 by Micheál and Conor McCallion, it began as an online meal subscription service.

Clean Cut Meals have just launched their national rollout across 400 SuperValu and Centra stores. Micheál will chat about his entrepreneurial journey and will be available for a Q&A afterwards.

“The food industry is navigating demanding and challenging times and there is a critical need for innovative training solutions to support both pre-start-up and existing food producers,” said Caroline Mc Donagh, Acting Head of Enterprise, LEO Galway.

“In response, LEO Galway has worked closely with BIA to develop a programme to address the current demands and needs of the industry, supporting small business sustainability and future growth.

“With revenues reduced and costs increased, the food industry, already operating on tight margins, faces immense pressure. Now, more than ever, food producers need to adopt smarter business strategies, communicate their value effectively, and remain commercially focussed to survive and thrive,” she added.

For more information, see biainnovatorcampus.ie.

Pictured: Eoin Connaire, Caroline McDonagh, Liam Conneally, Derek Dunwoody, Sandra Regan and Liam Hanrahan pictured at the launch of the BIA Innovator x LEO Galway training programme.