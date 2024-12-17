Galway’s shortlisted entries take two of the top prizes at National Volunteer Awards

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
Two visionary students and a dedicated group of bereavement support volunteers brought home the big prizes to Galway from the National Volunteer Ireland Awards, which took place in Dublin on Sunday.
The volunteer team at HopeSpace took home the award in the Small Group category.
The charity provides free one-to-one listening and care for children between the ages of four and 17 who have experienced loss, in Galway city and county.
Volunteers are trained in the psychology of bereavement and help young people navigate the emotional complexities of loss, offering comfort and a framework for understanding their grief.
They are also trained to provide more than just emotional validation; they also equip children and young people with practical coping mechanisms.
“Grief can be overwhelming, especially for younger individuals who may not yet have the emotional tools to process such a complex experience,” said a spokesperson.
“Volunteers introduce strategies for managing grief, such as journaling, creative expression through art or music, and physical activity, which are all proven methods for helping children process their emotions. These young people are building resilience for future challenges,” they added.
University of Galway students, Latisha McCrudden and Emma Ward, took the Campaigning & Activism Award for their work in researching, recording and producing the podcast ‘Mincéirs; Paving the Way’ with Spunout.
The podcast aims to highlight the experiences and challenges faced by young Travellers in Ireland. They invite expert guests on to speak about issues like women’s rights and mental health and how they uniquely affect the Traveller Community.
They also speak about their own experiences as a disabled person and a childhood domestic abuse survivor in hopes that others will feel less alone.
Their powerful words shed light on the discrimination that Travellers face and their conversations aim to empower not just Travellers but people of any number of marginalised backgrounds. They took home the award in the Campaigning and Activism category.
Galway Volunteer Centre Manager Donncha Foley said that the local winners were ‘the perfect example of so many volunteers across the country and we are lucky to have people like them in Galway’.
“The difference they make in our communities and the lives of local people is immense. These awards give us a chance to say thank you and celebrate the wonderful contribution volunteers make every day.
“I’d like to congratulate Latisha, Emma and the HopeSpace team along with all of the winners and nominees,” he added.
The Volunteer Ireland Awards are the national awards for volunteering in Ireland and shine a light on the ordinary people doing extraordinary things in communities every day.
Eleven category winners and the overall Volunteer of the Year were named at an awards ceremony in the Carlton Hotel Blanchardstown, Dublin on Sunday.
Pictured with Cllr Peter Keane, Mayor of Galway, at HopeSpace in Ballybane were Mary McHugh, Galway City Partnership, Aine Deely, Co-Ordinator, HopeSpace, Cllr Alan Cheevers, Kathleen Hurley, HopeSpace Trustee and Linda Sice-Brogan, CEO Galway City Partnership and Declan Farrell, HopeSpace Trustee.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
TG4’s festive schedule features host of music shows to suit all tastes
The Oscar-nominated film An Cailín Ciúin has its TV premier on Christmas Day at 8pm on TG4 – one ...
Galway woman turned personal tragedy into lifelong vocation helping others
By Aoibhe Connolly A Galway woman who took on the parenting of her late sister’s four small da...
Three new councillors take seats at County Hall to replace those elected to Dáil
There were three brand new faces at County Hall this afternoon as replacements were installed for...
Martina Kinane elected new Cathaoirleach of County Galway
Gort/Kinvara Councillor Martina Kinane has been elected as the new Cathaoirleach of County Galway...
Belclare man gets 6 years for sexually abusing his childrens' teenage babysitter
A man who repeatedly sexually assaulted his teenage babysitter 10 years ago has been jailed for s...
Aran Islands RNLI rescue four stranded dolphins near Cill Éinne pier
Four dolphins stranded on Inis Mór are now doing well having been returned to sea by the Aran Isl...
Call for COVID bonus payment to be given to Westdoc employees who transported blood
A Loughrea area Councillor says Westdoc employees involved in transporting blood during Covid-19 ...
Fianna Fáil selects Seán Broderick for co-option to council seat left vacant by Albert Dolan
Fianna Fáil has selected Seán Broderick for co-option to the county council seat left vacant by A...
Galway artists display their work at Gifted contemporary craft fair in the RDS
Two talented Galway-based craft artists were among the 76 makers from Design & Crafts Council...