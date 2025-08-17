Galway’s SamePage Theatre to bring Oscar Wilde classic to Mick Lally Theatre

Galway-based SamePage Theatre is bringing one of Oscar Wilde’s most popular plays, the Importance of Being Earnest, to the Mick Lally Theatre in Galway city this September.

This razor-sharp comedy follows Jack and Algernon, two bachelors bending the truth to add a little excitement to their lives. But when love gets involved and lies start to collide, the result is a fast-paced farce full of mistaken identities, outrageous twists, and laugh-out-loud moments.

The team at SamePage promises an unforgettable night of sharp performances and pure entertainment. The company was co-founded by Robbie Walsh and Sarah Slevin in 2017 and has staged ten productions to date.

These includes plays by the likes of Enda Walsh, Joshua Harmon and Mike Bartlett, along with their first venture into musical theatre just last year with Stephen Sondheim’s Company.

They’ve enjoyed sold-out runs at the Town Hall Theatre Studio and An Taibhdhearc and are excited to take on a new venue, and one of the most iconic in Ireland – the Mick Lally on Druid Lane.

The cast stars many local actors – Robbie Walsh as Jack, Mark Regan as Algernon, Gráinne Tierney White as Lady Bracknell, Muireann Hogan as Gwendolen, Erika Moore as Cecily, Ailbhe Slevin as Miss Prism, Richard Browne as Chasuble and Diarmuid Tierney as both Lane and Merriman.

“We’re having so much fun in the rehearsal room, and we just know that audiences will have a blast at the show,” said director Sarah Slevin.

“We are putting our own unique stamp on the play by allowing the characters and story to take centre stage, rather than leaning too much into the extravagance you may usually expect in ‘Earnest’.

“And we think this will suit the venue, as it is more of an intimate setting. We are definitely doing something different with our staging of the show, and we think audiences will appreciate that.

“This is my first time directing a full show, and it’s been wonderful having such a hard-working talented cast and crew with me on it,” she added.

The play runs at the Mick Lally Theatre from Thursday to Saturday, September 4 to 6; tickets are €18 and are available at druid.ie.

Pictured: Muireann Hogan and Gráinne Tierney White during a readthrough of SamePage Theatre production of Oscar Wilde’s Importance of Being Earnest.