Galway’s RNLI lifesavers prepare to answer the call this Christmas

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
While most people will be tucking into the turkey and sprouts this Christmas, the volunteer crews who staff the RNLI lifeboats will be on standby to answer the call – more than 100 times over the festive season.
Last Christmas saw 119 launches around the Irish coastline between December 24 and January 1, and that’s why the RNLI is launching its Christmas fundraising appeal, as those volunteer lifeboat crews – including those on the Aran Islands, Clifden and Galway – selflessly prepare to spend their Christmas on call.
Among those preparing for a Christmas on call is Volunteer Coxswain, Noel Seoighe, whose own connection to the lifeboat began before he was even born.
Over 30 years ago, on Christmas Eve, Noel’s mother, who was pregnant with Noel at the time, had to be medically evacuated from the island.
Noel has now been a volunteer crew member with the Aran Islands Lifeboat for over 15 years now and this year became coxswain.
As well as volunteering, Noel works as a metalwork teacher at the secondary school on the island and is currently busy building a house alongside his wife, Tessa.
Despite juggling work, home life and construction plans, Noel is always ready to respond the moment his pager sounds.
“Being able to play a part in such a vital service is very rewarding,” he says.
Caption: Ready to answer the call…Aran RNLI Volunteer Coxswain, Noel Seoighe.
Get the full story in this week’s Connacht Tribune, on sale in shops now, or you can download the digital edition from www.connachttribune.ie. You can also download our Connacht Tribune App from Apple’s App Store or get the Android Version from Google Play.
To make a donation to the RNLI’s Christmas Appeal, and enable the charity to continue its lifesaving work, visit: RNLI.org/WinterAppeal.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Pulling energy credit pushes householders to the brink
The withdrawal of state subsidised energy credits has contributed to a rise in the number of peop...
Caltra Cuans’ big chance to capture All-Ireland Inter title
By DARREN KELLY WITH their silver jubilee coming up in 2026, Caltra Cuans might never get a be...
No end to our rainy winter days!
IT’S turning out to be the real year of two halves – very dry for the first five months and then ...
Hotel throws doors open to help tackle isolation
The new manager at a Connemara leisure facility has made it his mission to target rural isolation...
Irish family businesses reveal robust growth ambitions – ahead of global peers
Over eight out of ten Irish family businesses have robust growth ambitions over the next two year...
Being ‘Killed with the Busy’ may not be the road to take
Country Living with Francis Farragher ONE of my former bosses had a great phrase, which I thin...
Hospitals host virtual careers evening for secondary school students
A group of health and social care professionals at Galway University Hospitals (GUH) will be hold...
Galway In Days Gone By
1925 The Sentinel Each reader of the Connacht Tribune is presented this week with a free co...
St Martin’s give massive and overdue lift to Wexford hurling in Leinster final
Inside Track with John McIntyre Misty-eyed traditionalists still believe Wexford remains an el...