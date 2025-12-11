  • Services

Galway’s RNLI lifesavers prepare to answer the call this Christmas

While most people will be tucking into the turkey and sprouts this Christmas, the volunteer crews who staff the RNLI lifeboats will be on standby to answer the call – more than 100 times over the festive season.

Last Christmas saw 119 launches around the Irish coastline between December 24 and January 1, and that’s why the RNLI is launching its Christmas fundraising appeal, as those volunteer lifeboat crews – including those on the Aran Islands, Clifden and Galway – selflessly prepare to spend their Christmas on call.

Among those preparing for a Christmas on call is Volunteer Coxswain, Noel Seoighe, whose own connection to the lifeboat began before he was even born.

Over 30 years ago, on Christmas Eve, Noel’s mother, who was pregnant with Noel at the time, had to be medically evacuated from the island.

Noel has now been a volunteer crew member with the Aran Islands Lifeboat for over 15 years now and this year became coxswain.

As well as volunteering, Noel works as a metalwork teacher at the secondary school on the island and is currently busy building a house alongside his wife, Tessa.

Despite juggling work, home life and construction plans, Noel is always ready to respond the moment his pager sounds.

“Being able to play a part in such a vital service is very rewarding,” he says.

Caption: Ready to answer the call…Aran RNLI Volunteer Coxswain, Noel Seoighe.

To make a donation to the RNLI’s Christmas Appeal, and enable the charity to continue its lifesaving work, visit: RNLI.org/WinterAppeal.

