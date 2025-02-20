Galway’s reality check up North no harm ahead of clash with Donegal

Inside Track with John McIntyre

ONLY time will tell if what happened to Galway’s footballers in the second half of Saturday’s National League tie at Celtic Park will stand to them for the championship, but there’s nothing like a dose of realism in the Springtime to keep everybody in the camp grounded.

After the opening two rounds of the Division 1 campaign, Galway were bombing along with a 100% record after comfortable victories over All-Ireland champions Armagh, and over Mayo in Castlebar. The Tribesmen were already being touted as the team to beat in the championship.

Even neutral observers were impressed with the greater depth to their panel, and with only Damien Comer of their established stars still to make an appearance in the league, the injury woes which had dogged the squad in 2024 had all but cleared up.

With 35 minutes gone in Saturday’s clash with Derry, Galway were still giving off loads of positive signals. They were nine points in front and cruising against the defending league champions, while the fit-again Shane Walsh was continuing to make hay with two pointers.

Given Padraic Joyce’s publicly-stated ambition to end the county’s over 40-year league title famine, almost everything was going to plan for Galway, but in less than an hour some revisionism was called for. By the end of the game, the Tribesmen were clinging on for a draw after unexpectedly losing their way.

Sure, the swirling wind had something to do with the turnaround in fortunes and Derry craved some kind of result to ease their relegation fears, but Galway looked a modest outfit over the closing 35 minutes when only managing two scores and struggling to win primary possession.

They did create chances but, unfortunately, goalkeeper Connor Gleeson often found himself in the best position to have a pot at the posts. After missing a relatively routine opportunity, the Dunmore clubman played safe from there on. If Galway learned anything from this scenario is that in trying to free up their shooters, Gleeson must be used entirely as a link man.

It may be only February, and the ball isn’t bouncing like it will be in the summer, but there is no doubt the new rules are putting a premium on athleticism and fitness. The majority of players are tracking up and down the field more than ever and for individuals in their 30s, that is unsustainable for 70 minutes.

