Galway's Radharc Landscaping celebrating six national awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway’s Radharc Landscaping is celebrating the six national titles it collected at the newly launched Professional Accredited Landscape awards

The competition aims to recognise the highest standards in landscaping in Ireland and to highlight the vital role of sustainable green infrastructure in promoting mental and physical well-being

Among the 6 awards scooped by Radharc Landscaping was the coveted ‘Best Nature Friendly Landscape’ title

Founded in 1988 and operating from an 8-acre base in Moycullen the company now employs over 50 staff

Clients include universities, local authorities, multinational corporations, residential developers, and private clients

Directors Brian Whyte and Charlie Hosty attribute the company’s success to its dedicated workforce