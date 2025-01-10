Galway's public hospitals remain under significant pressure heading into the weekend

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway’s public hospitals remain under significant pressure as we head into the weekend.

It’s been a difficult winter for both UHG and Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, amid a surge in cases of flu and RSV.

Today, the INMO says there are 54 people on trolleys at UHG, and a further 23 at Portiuncula.

Although the figure for Portiuncula may seem relatively low, the smaller hospital and its emergency department are far less equipped than UHG to deal with high levels of presentations.

The INMO has been highly critical of the HSE for allegedly failing to have any plan in place to deal with a very predictable surge in trolley figures this winter.