  • Services

Services

Galway's public hospitals remain under significant pressure heading into the weekend

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway's public hospitals remain under significant pressure heading into the weekend
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway’s public hospitals remain under significant pressure as we head into the weekend.

It’s been a difficult winter for both UHG and Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, amid a surge in cases of flu and RSV.

Today, the INMO says there are 54 people on trolleys at UHG, and a further 23 at Portiuncula.

Although the figure for Portiuncula may seem relatively low, the smaller hospital and its emergency department are far less equipped than UHG to deal with high levels of presentations.

The INMO has been highly critical of the HSE for allegedly failing to have any plan in place to deal with a very predictable surge in trolley figures this winter.

More like this:
no_space
Three arrested and drugs and guns seized as part of investigation into Ballinasloe burglary

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThree men have been arrested and drugs and guns have ...

no_space
Gort Draft Local Area Plan goes on public display

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Draft Gort Local Area Plan 2025-2031is now on pub...

no_space
Local auctioneer predicts price of 3-bed semi in Galway will increase by 10 percent this year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe average price of a second hand, three-bed semi de...

no_space
An Bord Pleanala clears way for new school for The Bish in Dangan

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn Bord Pleanala has cleared the way for a new school...

no_space
14 Galway arts organisations to receive €4.1m

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM4.1 million euro in funding is being shared among 14 ...

no_space
Galway motorists and pedestrians urged not to be complacent despite lifting of Orange warning

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway motorists and pedestrians are being urged not ...

no_space
Quartet all set for latest Poetry Lobby

Four fine poets are on the bill for the upcoming Poetry Lobby reading in the Menlo Park Hotel. ...

no_space
City parking pandemonium as meters are out of action

The city’s public parking regime was plunged into chaos this week after a dispute between City Ha...

no_space
Galway United manager predicts two-way split in league as clubs splash the cash

Galway United make the short hop down the M18 this evening for their first preseason friendly of ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up