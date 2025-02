This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway’s public hospitals remain under considerable pressure with more than 80 patients on trolleys this morning.

UHG and Portiuncula Hospital have struggled with high attendances in recent weeks amid surges in flu and RSV cases.

At UHG today, there are 60 patients without a bed – the second highest figure nationwide.

Meanwhile, there are 21 patients on trolleys at Portiuncula, which is an atypically high figure for the smaller hospital.