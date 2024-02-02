  • Services

Galway's Professor Breda Smyth to leave role of Chief Medical Officer

Published:

Galway’s Breda Smyth is to leave the role of Chief Medical Officer after 18 months in the role.

It’s reported Professor Smyth is taking up an academic position at the Royal College of Surgeons.


She previously served as Professor for Public Health Medicine in the then NUI Galway and also as Consultant in Public Health in HSE West.

Professor Smyth was appointed as Acting CMO in 2022, and on a full time basis following Dr. Tony Holohan’s departure that same year.

