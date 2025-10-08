Galway's Portershed hosts tech entrepreneurs and investors in San Francisco

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

City-based tech hub Portershed is today hosting 200 tech entrepreneurs and investors at Ireland House in San Francisco.

This landmark event is part of San Francisco tech week – and is the first time an accelerator and hub from Ireland has hosted an event of this scale.

The Portershed has brought 10 startups from their national AI Venture Forge accelerator program to take part, and explore engagement and scaling opportunities.

CEO Mary Rogers says they’re delighted to be able to showcase AI startups from Ireland to a global audience of entrepreneurs and leaders.