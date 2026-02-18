Galway’s only Cabinet Minister visits Argentina and Chile for St Patrick’s Day

-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
Galway’s only senior cabinet minister will visit one of the Mercosur countries to promote trade this St. Patrick’s Day while farmers at home continue to oppose the EU’s partnership deal with the South American bloc.
Minister for Education and Youth, Hildegarde Naughton, a Galway West Fine Gael TD, will visit Argentina and Chile this March as part of the Government’s annual overseas visits to promote Ireland.
Argentina is a founding member of the Mercosur free trade bloc and Chile is an associate member.
It’s understood the EU-Mercosur trade deal will be on the agenda when Minister Naughton visits Argentina.
The deal commits to removing tariffs on imports but has caused outrage among Irish beef farmers.
Galway West TD Noel Grealish (Ind) – Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food, Fisheries and the Marine with responsibility for Food Promotion, New Markets, Research and Development – is visiting New Zealand.
Galway East TD Seán Canney (Ind) – Minister of State at the Department of Transport with responsibility for International and Road Transport, Logistics, Rail and Ports – has been sent to Japan and Korea.
Galway three ministers are among the 40 Government representatives that will travel to more than 50 countries to promote Ireland, Irish values and Ireland’s interests across the world.
Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Helen McEntee, said this year’s St. Patrick’s Day programme will place a stronger emphasis on trade and investment.
“Ministers will promote trade, investment, tourism, and international research and education partnerships in priority locations, including high-value, new and emerging markets,” she said.
“St. Patrick’s Day provides an unparalleled opportunity to showcase Ireland on the global stage and to engage at the highest levels with political, business, civil society, cultural and diaspora leaders. The theme for St. Patrick’s Day 2026 will highlight Ireland’s place in the world as a small, open trading economy,” she added.
Pictured: Transatlantic trip….Minister Hildegarde Naughton.
