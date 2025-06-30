Galway’s older citizens cast an eye on AI

Published:
-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
The so-called silver surfers gathered in Galway recently to dive deep into the future of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and how it might it impact on older people.
The “Technology & Growing Older: Let’s Talk About Artificial Intelligence” workshop drew 30 local participants to discuss the impact of AI on our lives as we age.
Held at the PorterShed on Market Street, the free workshop provided a welcoming space for individuals of all technological backgrounds to share their thoughts and experiences.
Attendees discussed their hopes for AI, voiced their concerns about the technology and explored how AI developments could be made more “age-friendly”.
This event was part of the ‘Age-Friendly AI’ project, a Research Ireland funded initiative led by TUD and the ADAPT Centre at DCU, with support from various age-focused organisations.
It is dedicated to making AI accessible and relevant for older adults across Ireland, ensuring their voices help shape how future AI is developed and used.
ADAPT itself is a world-leading Research Ireland Centre for AI Driven Digital Content Technology hosted by Trinity College. Its partner institutions include DCU, UCD, TUD, Maynooth University, MTU, TUS, and University of Galway.
The workshop in Galway highlighted the project’s commitment to listening to the experiences of older adults and putting them at the forefront of the national conversation about AI.
The valuable insights gathered during this workshop will directly inform the development of an AI Literacy training programme specifically designed with and for older people, which is set to launch in early 2026.
Pictured: The gathering at the PorterShed to debate the merits of AI for older people.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Call for full audit of public parks and council amenities across city
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's a call for a full audit of all public parks a...
Cycling legends join COPD champion for Connemara pedal challenge
As the four-times winner of the points classification in the Tour de France, Sean Kelly knows wha...
Inaugural Irish Bar and Cocktail Awards recognise The Connacht Hotel and Hyde Bar
The very best of Ireland’s drinks industry was celebrated in style last week at the inaugural Iri...
Tuam Day Care Services for Older Persons opens in the Joe & Helen O’Toole CNU
They had already made their mark on their native place in so many ways during their lifetimes – b...
€100,000 for seven Galway projects tackling adult literacy needs
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMore than €100,000 will be shared among seven Galway ...
City street to close from tomorrow for a month due to waterworks
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA city street is to close for a month from tomorrow, ...
Motorist took Gardaí on high-speed chase through Conamara
Gardaí were involved in a high-speed chase through Conamara in pursuit of a young uninsured, unli...
Galway marks ‘Your Council Day’ by highlighting local services
Galway County Council is joining local authorities across Ireland this Friday to celebrate Your C...
New book tells Canning’s sporting story in a dyslexia-friendly way
There was a time when it looked like Joe Canning could join that elite but unenviable group of gr...