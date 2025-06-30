Galway’s older citizens cast an eye on AI

The so-called silver surfers gathered in Galway recently to dive deep into the future of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and how it might it impact on older people.

The “Technology & Growing Older: Let’s Talk About Artificial Intelligence” workshop drew 30 local participants to discuss the impact of AI on our lives as we age.

Held at the PorterShed on Market Street, the free workshop provided a welcoming space for individuals of all technological backgrounds to share their thoughts and experiences.

Attendees discussed their hopes for AI, voiced their concerns about the technology and explored how AI developments could be made more “age-friendly”.

This event was part of the ‘Age-Friendly AI’ project, a Research Ireland funded initiative led by TUD and the ADAPT Centre at DCU, with support from various age-focused organisations.

It is dedicated to making AI accessible and relevant for older adults across Ireland, ensuring their voices help shape how future AI is developed and used.

ADAPT itself is a world-leading Research Ireland Centre for AI Driven Digital Content Technology hosted by Trinity College. Its partner institutions include DCU, UCD, TUD, Maynooth University, MTU, TUS, and University of Galway.

The workshop in Galway highlighted the project’s commitment to listening to the experiences of older adults and putting them at the forefront of the national conversation about AI.

The valuable insights gathered during this workshop will directly inform the development of an AI Literacy training programme specifically designed with and for older people, which is set to launch in early 2026.

Pictured: The gathering at the PorterShed to debate the merits of AI for older people.