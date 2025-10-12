Galway’s nominees Clifden and Clarinbridge put best foot forward for Pride of Place judging

Two of Galway’s most impressive community initiatives are firmly in line for recognition for their undoubted Pride of Place.

The Marconi Men’s Shed in Clifden and the community of Clarinbridge have already welcomed judges from the 23rd annual IPB Pride of Place competition, the all-island awards programme highlighting excellence in community development.

Nominated by Galway County Council, both groups are hoping to be among the winners at this year’s Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony, which will take place at the Strand Hotel in Limerick on November 7.

In Clifden, judges visited the Marconi Men’s Shed, a unique and pioneering initiative serving male family carers in the wider Connemara region. It is the first men’s shed in Ireland founded exclusively by male carers and has grown into a thriving community hub.

Supported by FORUM Connemara CLG, the group has transformed four outbuildings into a well-equipped facility, combining workshop and storage areas. The shed currently has over 50 members aged between 43 and 85, who meet regularly for a range of activities.

Projects include a woodturning workshop, a gardening initiative in the on-site polytunnels, and a strong focus on health and wellbeing.

Members have taken part in Tai Chi, mindfulness courses, healthy eating programmes, physical activity sessions, and smoking cessation workshops.

Many of them have reported significant improvements to their mental and physical health, demonstrating the project’s powerful impact on quality of life.

In Clarinbridge, judges were introduced to a broad range of initiatives led by the Clarinbridge Tidy Towns group, which has played a key role in community development since its foundation in 1979. The village, known for its scenic beauty, oysters, and hospitality, continues to thrive as a forward-looking and inclusive community.

The adjudicators toured key local landmarks, including The Green, Parish Hall, Kilcornan Estate, and the Cowpark/Kilcornan Walking Trails, all of which reflect the community’s long-standing commitment to heritage, environmental protection, and social engagement.

Clarinbridge Tidy Towns collaborates with a range of local groups, including the Clarinbridge Men’s Shed and SCCUL Sanctuary, to promote wellbeing and community cohesion.

Pictured: Pride of Place judges Tom Dowling and Alison Dowling pictured with Elected Members of Connemara MD, as well as members of the Marconi Men’s Shed and representatives of Galway County Council, HSE, and Forum Connemara during an adjudication visit.

Annual events like Clarinbridge Market Day and Halloween on the Green further strengthen the area’s community spirit and highlight the village’s commitment to culture and inclusivity.

Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council, Cllr David Collins, praised the two nominated communities and offered his best wishes for the upcoming awards.

“The Marconi Men’s Shed in Clifden and the community of Clarinbridge really show what’s possible when people come together with passion, vision, and a shared sense of purpose,” he said.

“Both projects reflect the true spirit of community here in Galway, focusing on inclusion, wellbeing, heritage, and sustainability. I want to sincerely thank everyone involved for their dedication and hard work,,” he added.

Organised by peacebuilding charity Co-operation Ireland and sponsored by IPB Insurance, the Pride of Place awards honour the outstanding efforts of community groups working to improve their local areas.

Now in its 23rd year, the initiative celebrates the voluntary spirit and collaborative action that strengthen towns and villages across the island of Ireland.

Pictured: Clarinbridge Tidy Towns members pictured with Pride of Place judges Tom Dowling and Alison Dowling; Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council Cllr. David Collins; Liam Hanrahan, Chief Executive, Galway County Council; Michael Owens, Director of Services; Community Staff of Galway County Council; Cllr. Martina Cunnane, and SCCUL staff.