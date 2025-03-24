Galway's newest Councillor Michael Regan says revitalising small towns and villages is one of his main priorities

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A familiar face has returned to Galway County Council, as former councillor Michael Regan has taken his seat.

He was co-opted onto the county council this afternoon, taking Shane Curley’s vacant spot in the Loughrea Gort/Kinvara area, after he was elected to the Seanad.

Michael Regan – who was selected at yesterday’s Fianna Fáil convention in Loughrea – last served as a councillor 16 years ago.

As he took his seat today, he said zoning land for housing and advocating for a swimming pool in Loughrea were his top priorities.

A short time after taking his seat today he spoke to our reporter in the Chamber David Nevin

Cllr Regan said revitalising small towns and villages is one of his main priorities but first of all explained how he made his return to local politics

There is still one seat left to be filled on the County Council – following PJ Murphy’s election to the Seanad seven weeks ago.

Nominations will close on April 1st, with the Fine Gael selection convention to be held on April 14th.