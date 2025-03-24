  • Services

Services

Galway's newest Councillor Michael Regan says revitalising small towns and villages is one of his main priorities

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway's newest Councillor Michael Regan says revitalising small towns and villages is one of his main priorities
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A familiar face has returned to Galway County Council, as former councillor Michael Regan has taken his seat.

He was co-opted onto the county council this afternoon, taking Shane Curley’s vacant spot in the Loughrea Gort/Kinvara area, after he was elected to the Seanad.

Michael Regan – who was selected at yesterday’s Fianna Fáil convention in Loughrea – last served as a councillor 16 years ago.

As he took his seat today, he said zoning land for housing and advocating for a swimming pool in Loughrea were his top priorities.

A short time after taking his seat today he spoke to our reporter in the Chamber David Nevin

Cllr Regan said revitalising small towns and villages is one of his main priorities but first of all explained how he made his return to local politics

There is still one seat left to be filled on the County Council – following PJ Murphy’s election to the Seanad seven weeks ago.

Nominations will close on April 1st, with the Fine Gael selection convention to be held on April 14th.

More like this:
no_space
Residents of Wellpark Grove in the city transform local laneway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe residents of Wellpark Grove in the city have tran...

no_space
Submission raises environmental concerns over planned aquatic centre in Knocknacarra

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA detailed submission has raised a litany of environm...

no_space
Michael Regan takes his seat on Galway County Council

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA familiar face has returned to Galway County Council...

no_space
Planning application to be lodged for long-awaited footbridge in Oughterard

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA planning application is to be lodged in the coming ...

no_space
Half a million euro lotto ticket bought in Concannon's Ahascragh

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA half a million euro lotto ticket has been sold in C...

no_space
Last day for submissions on proposed Sceirde Rocks offshore windfarm project

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMToday is the final day for submissions in relation to...

no_space
Interior upgrade of Ballinasloe Town Hall Theatre to get underway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn extensive upgrade of the interior of Ballinasloe T...

no_space
Two Galway Restaurants Make Sunday Times Top Ten List

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo Galway Restaurants have made the top ten in the S...

no_space
Substantial funding for Galway's Branar Theatre Company which performs for children

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway's Branar Theatre company which performs for ch...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up