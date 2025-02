This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway’s newest TDs have been weighing in on the Government’s response to Storm Éowyn.

Three of our five new TDs have spoken in the Dáil for the first time during an extended debate.

While Monivea-native Albert Dolan made his second speech following on from his nomination of Micheál Martin as Taoiseach.

David Nevin reports.