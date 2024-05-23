Galway’s new Anti-Litter Ambassador campaign to visit local schools

Galway County Council’s Anti-Litter Ambassadors campaign will visit schools across the county in the coming months.

The new initiative aims to encourage members of the public to join the fight against litter throughout the county.





Anti-Litter Ambassadors will sign a pledge committing not to litter, while they will also participate in anti-litter events and programmes.

A public awareness campaign will be rolled out shortly, with members of the Council’s Environment section set to travel right across the county.

