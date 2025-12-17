Galway’s magnetic charm sticks to the fridge!

A Galway-based graphic design studio known for original Irish postcards and prints has unveiled Ireland’s first presentation-boxed fridge magnet collection.

Yolo Print’s designs are location specific – so they have designs for Galway, Dublin, Aran Islands, Kinsale to mention just a few, said Mike Fitzpatrick, founder of Yolo Print.

“All our work is original artwork and we are proud members of Guaranteed Irish which reflect our belief in authenticity and quality, and this commitment is reflected in our unique, locally printed postcards and prints all printed in Galway and our Fridge Magnets made in Dublin,” he said.

“We are particularly happy with our latest range of Galway Pubs which include the best of our favourite watering holes,” he added.

The magnets, in special presentation boxes, were launched week, just in time for Christmas.

“We think these could prove a lovely little stocking filler, but the clock is ticking with the cut of date for An Post deliveries in Ireland being December 20,” said Mike.

The magnets are available via www.yoloprint.com and they are also stocked in Galway in Weavers of Ireland on Quay Street and Claddagh and Celtic Jewellery also based on Quay Street in the heart of the Latin Quarter of Galway City.