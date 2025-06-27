  • Services

Services

Galway’s Luke Morgan shines at poetry gathering in Dublin

Published:

From this week's Galway City Tribune

From this week's Galway City Tribune

Galway’s Luke Morgan shines at poetry gathering in Dublin Galway’s Luke Morgan shines at poetry gathering in Dublin
Share story:

Galway’s Luke Morgan was one of five poets from across Ireland who took part in a new Writers’ Showcase series, held in the Irish Writers’ Centre, Dublin, last week.

The inaugural event, The Out of Towners, brought together five outstanding poets to celebrate newly published work – and Luke’s powerful reading from his latest collection Blood Atlas, which was launched here in Galway, in Charlie Byrne’s Bookshop last month, was a highlight.

Luke, from Oughterard. is highly regarded as a poet and filmmaker, and he recently received the 2025 Lawrence O’Shaughnessy Poetry Award from the University of St Thomas, Minnesota.

Those taking part alongside Luke included another award-winning poet, Afric McGlinchey who lives in West Cork. Her latest collection is À la belle étoile – the odyssey of Jeanne Baré, published by Salmon Poetry.

Also from Cork was Lauren O’Donovan who recently won the Patrick Kavanagh Poetry Award and the Fool for Poetry Chapbook Competition. Her debut Taxidermy Heart and new chapbook Superposition were both published this year.

D’or Seifer from Limerick recently celebrated the publication of her debut collection On Being Un/Able to Walk Through Walls (Revival Press). She is the founder of Lime Square Poets and co-hosts Limerick’s First Wednesday Series, as well as co-editing Skylight 47 literary magazine.

  1. C. Flynn recently relocated from Australia to Dublin and his debut collection The Colour of Extinction, published by Renard Press in 2024, was The Observer’s Poetry Book of the Month. His work has appeared in more than 100 literary journals worldwide.

At the event, in the Irish Writers’ Centre in Parnell Square, each poet read from their new collections and chapbooks.

The evening was organised and hosted by the Creative Projects Coordinator at the Writers’ Centre, Damien B. Donnelly.

For more information on the Irish Writers Centre’s national programmes visit www.irishwriterscentre.ie

Pictured: Luke Morgan with fellow poet Afric McGlinchey (left) and Maeve O’Sullivan of the Irish Writers’ Centre, at the launch of a new series of Writers Showcase events at the Centre. These puts a spotlight on newly published writers from across Ireland.

More like this:
no_space
Playground named after Galway city’s first female Mayor

Henry Street Playground has been officially named in honour of the first female Mayor of Galway. ...

no_space
Galway International Arts Festival putting focus on increased accessibility

Galway International Arts Festival (GIAF) is offering more accessibility initiatives than ever th...

no_space
Manner of loss to Tipperary leaves supporters deflated

By Eanna O’Reilly WHEN Micheál Donoghue and the Galway players look back on their quarter fina...

no_space
Galway International Arts Festival ticket sales the best yet

Three quarters of the Big Top concerts and five theatre shows have already sold out — the biggest...

no_space
Appeal against Warwick site nursing home fails

The way has been cleared for the construction of a 131-bedroom nursing home on the site of the fo...

no_space
Record cash for Galway Racing Festival

THE countdown to the Galway Summer Racing Festival has gone into overdrive following the official...

no_space
Star striker Moses Dyer set to leave United as Shels roll into town

By Mike Rafferty GALWAY United look set to part ways with star player Moses Dyer who has been ...

no_space
Family talent on display in Pat and Niamh’s exhibition

Blas, the second exhibition in the Summer Art Season at Oughterard Courthouse will open this Frid...

no_space
Thompson lights up Newry as Galway edge out Down

By Pádraic Ó Ciardha ANY Galway supporters who decided to park up the Armagh side of town and ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up