Galway’s Local Food and Craft Gift Fair opens at Black Box Theatre

Up to 60 stall holders and exhibitors are showcasing their products across the six days as Galway’s Black Box Theatre comes alive this week for the annual Local Food and Craft Gift Fair.

The fair which began last Thursday will create a festive fair which will run throughout the weekend, closing next Tuesday evening, December 2 – with plenty of entertainment to ensure there’s something for all the family.

Galway Bay FM’s Ronan Lardner kicked off Christmas on Thursday afternoon with a live broadcast from the Black Box from 12noon to 3pm.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Fair will open at 10am, with the Out of Towners playing from 12noon to 6pm and Bernardo the Magician wowing the crowd from 12noon to 4pm.

Monday and Tuesday will also see the event open at 10am, with Santa returning from 12noon to 5pm on Monday, and the TLC Choir performing on Tuesday between 12noon and 1pm.

Organised annually by Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Galway, the Fair will showcase the very best of the county’s artisan producers and the event is expected to attract up to 15,000 shoppers across the six days.

Head of Enterprise at LEO Galway, Caroline McDonagh, said shoppers can look forward to getting their hands on some stunning Christmas gifts and treats.

“We have put together a really fantastic line-up of entertainment and exhibitors this year, and we’re delighted that Santa Claus is taking time out of his busy schedule to come and meet the children on both Friday and Monday,” she said.

“There really will be something to suit all tastes and budgets at the Black Box and, for anyone still looking for inspiration for their Christmas shopping list, rest assured, the Local Food and Craft Fair has got you covered.”

As an added bonus this year, 14 free bus routes will operate from towns all over Galway, taking groups to the Christmas Fair at the Black Box Theatre.

Shoppers are advised to book their seats to avoid disappointment. Bookings can be made by calling LEO on 091 509 090 or online at www.localenterprise.ie/Galway/.

Pictured: Susan Meaney from Burren Flower Fairies will be among the exhibitors at this year’s Local Food and Craft Gift Fair in the Black Box Theatre.