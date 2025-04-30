Galway's local authorities open to selling Galway Airport site

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway’s local authorities are open to selling the former Galway Airport site which they jointly purchased over 10 years ago

The City and County Councils are now inviting proposals for the economic development of the extensive Carnmore site

It fronts onto three roads and includes two existing hanger buildings and an extensive car park

The National Planning Framework classifies it a significant enabler of regional development.

The closing date for Expressions of Interest is the 23rd of May

Fine Gael Councillor David Collins says the councils are open to selling the site