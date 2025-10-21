Galway's local authorities open Community Climate Action Funds worth 1.2 million euro

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway’s local authorities have opened their Community Climate Action Funds worth a combined 1.2 million euro

The Funds are aimed at supporting grassroots efforts to implement climate action projects across Galway

The County Council fund is €762,000 while the City Council’s fund is worth 466,000 euro

The initiative offers full financial support to not-for-profit organisations, including community and voluntary groups such as Tidy Towns committees, development associations and sports clubs.

Examples of what can be applied for include retrofitting, solar panels, community gardens, local food promotion, tree planting, cycle parking and innovative climate projects

Applications for the county are now open via galwaycoco.submit.com and will close on December 16

Applications for the city are now open at www.GalwayCity.ie/CommunityClimateActionFund and will close on December 12