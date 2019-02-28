Galway’s late surge just falls short in tie of few fireworks

GALWAY 1-10

KERRY 0-14

AN intriguing if unspectacular contest that looked likely to result in a handy win for a sprightly Kerry side turned into a compelling contest in the closing 15 minutes last Sunday, as an injury-ravaged Galway side fought back to almost grab some reward from their second home game in this Division 1 campaign.

When Kerry substitute Michael Geaney took a comfortable mark in the left corner and floated over a point with 54 minutes on the clock to put four between the sides, Peter Keane’s men appeared to have the seen off the mini Galway revival that saw them kick successive points for the first time in the second half while also slowing down their opponent’s scoring rate.

Galway missed decent chances, though, before Tommy Walsh earned his crust by claiming two big marks for the Kingdom out near the packed stand, filled with more of his own tribe than natives, that directly led to scores. It was very difficult to foresee how Kerry would need to land two points in injury time to get over the line, but that is exactly what came to pass.

Barry McHugh, the only Galway player to score more than once, looked like a man on a mission to redeem himself after a costly black card had seen his side slip from level pegging to five behind just before the interval. Liam Silke, Padraic Cunningham, and John Daly had been thrown on to inject some fresh legs and attitude to the contest, and Cunningham duly obliged with a good score on 57 minutes to cut the deficit to three.

