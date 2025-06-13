Galway's Jane O'Leary to receive National Concert Hall Lifetime Achievement Award

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

World renowned Galway composer Jane O’Leary is to receive the National Concert Hall Lifetime Achievement Award

The award recognises outstanding contributions to Irish musical life, which comprise more than five decades for Jane

In 1981 Jane O’Leary was instrumental in the founding of Music for Galway and has also served as Artistic Director of Music for Galway

She has also taught composition, was the first female composer appointed to Aosdána and RTE frequently features her work

Her compositions have been performed at many events in Ireland and internationally including at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC, the Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall.

The award will be presented at a special concert on 24 October that will feature Jane O’Leary’s work Triptych for string quartet and orchestra.

It will be performed by the ConTempo Quartet and the National Symphony Orchestra conducted by Kensho Watanabe.

Previous recipients of the NCH Lifetime Achievement Award include The Chieftains, James Galway, Veronica Dunne, Paul Brady, The Vanbrugh Quartet, John O’Conor, Shane MacGowan, John Kinsella and Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin.