Galway’s IFA election hustings begin tonight in Athenry
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The IFA elections are hotting up, and two hustings are planned for Athenry ahead of the Election Count on December 12
The first one is the Connacht Regional Chair Hustings which take place tonight at 8 in the Raheen Woods Hotel
Meanwhile, it will be back to the Raheen Woods on Monday fortnight (Oct 16) for the President and Deputy President hustings
The Presidential debate involves Francie Gorman and Martin Stapleton
There will be extra Galway interest in the Deputy Presidential debate involving Ardrahan’s Pat Murphy and Alice Doyle
The start time for these sessions will also be 8pm
