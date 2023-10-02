Galway’s IFA election hustings begin tonight in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The IFA elections are hotting up, and two hustings are planned for Athenry ahead of the Election Count on December 12

The first one is the Connacht Regional Chair Hustings which take place tonight at 8 in the Raheen Woods Hotel





Meanwhile, it will be back to the Raheen Woods on Monday fortnight (Oct 16) for the President and Deputy President hustings

The Presidential debate involves Francie Gorman and Martin Stapleton

There will be extra Galway interest in the Deputy Presidential debate involving Ardrahan’s Pat Murphy and Alice Doyle

The start time for these sessions will also be 8pm

