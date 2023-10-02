  • Services

Services

Galway’s IFA election hustings begin tonight in Athenry

Published:

Galway’s IFA election hustings begin tonight in Athenry
Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The IFA elections are hotting up, and two hustings are planned for Athenry ahead of the Election Count on December 12

The first one is the Connacht Regional Chair Hustings which take place tonight at 8 in the Raheen Woods Hotel


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Meanwhile, it will be back to the Raheen Woods on Monday fortnight (Oct 16) for the President and Deputy President hustings

The Presidential debate involves Francie Gorman and Martin Stapleton

There will be extra Galway interest in the Deputy Presidential debate involving Ardrahan’s Pat Murphy and Alice Doyle

The start time for these sessions will also be 8pm

 

The post Galway’s IFA election hustings begin tonight in Athenry appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Hewlett Packard announcing its most significant strategic investment ever in its Galway campus

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Hewlett Packard is today announcing what it has called ‘its ...

no_space
International Ocean Observing conference opens in Galway tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major international conference on ocean observation is being hel...

no_space
Support for parents struggling to cope with death of a child

“I thought I was going insane” is how Sharon Vard describes her experience after the death of her...

no_space
Saolta stays tight-lipped on University Hospital Galway baby injuries

Saolta University Healthcare Group has declined to give a commitment to publish an internal revie...

no_space
Breakfast Club tackles cost of living crisis for schoolkids

A new breakfast club has been set up in Galway to help children achieve their best at school with...

no_space
100 new jobs for medical facility in Spiddal

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 100 new jobs are being announced for a new manufacturing facility ...

no_space
University of Galway gets €2m for breast cancer research

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The University of Galway is to receive two million euro in funding...

no_space
Galway RNLI volunteer crew members presented with long service awards

Seven members of the Galway RNLI crew were recognised for their dedication and commitment of time...

no_space
Marine and heritage to the fore as Connemara Sea Week returns this month

The rich environment, marine life and cultural heritage of the Connemara region will be to the fo...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up