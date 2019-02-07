Galway’s homeless levels double in a year

The number of families in emergency accommodation in the west doubled in 2018, in what Galway Simon has described as a “disturbing trend” of ever increasing homelessness.

At the end of December 2018, there were 81 families, including 179 children, in emergency accommodation across the region – more than double the number that were staying in hotels, hostels and B&Bs in December 2017.

CEO of Galway Simon Community, Karen Golden, said this increase is extremely distressing, given that this figure stood at 18 in December 2016 – a 107 per cent increase in just two years.

“What is most alarming about these figures is that they continue to double year on year. The numbers have increased from 18 families in emergency accommodation in the west in December 2016 to 39 families in December 2017, and to 81 families in December 2018.

“We would hate to think that we could have 160 families in emergency accommodation by Christmas 2019,” said Ms Golden.

At a meeting of Galway City Council on Monday, it was announced that a ‘Modular Family Hub’ would be constructed in Westside to bring down the number of families ending up in private emergency accommodation.

Chief Executive of the City Council, Brendan McGrath, used his emergency powers under the Planning and Development Act to give the go-ahead for 15 two and three-bed units that will be managed by the Peter McVerry Trust.

