Galway’s Golden Girls get heroes’ welcome home

Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
A golden era for Galway camogie continues under the messiah Cathal Murray after the Tribeswomen earned a third senior All-Ireland title in seven years with a dramatic one-point victory over Cork on Sunday.
Captain Carrie Dolan and her teammates’ Croke Park heroics were celebrated long into Monday night at a heroes’ homecoming in Ballinasloe and her home village of Clarinbridge.
Blazing bonfires and benign weather added to a carnival atmosphere as thousands of maroon and white supporters welcomed the O’Duffy Cup back west for only the fifth time in the association’s history.
Hard working and physical, Galway dominated the match until the Rebels drew level through an Orla Cahalane goal that might have sent this pulsating decider to a replay.
But during a nail-biting four minutes of injury time, Dolan showed nerves of steel and true leadership to land a difficult winning free that denied the Leesiders’ three-in-a-row.
“I’ve taken that type of free about 100 times whether it’s in Clarinbridge or different venues around the country. You have to back yourself in those types of situations. I’m delighted it went over,” said Dolan, a niece of Galway legend Therese Maher.
Chair of Galway Camogie Board, Paul Kelly, estimated that around 5,500 fans joined the homecoming celebrations at Paddy Burke’s and around 2,000 attended the party earlier at Duggan Park.
In camogie there are four major competitions – and Galway has won three of them this year, including U16, U23 and senior All-Ireland titles.
“I’m humbled to be part of this group. This is a great time for Galway camogie,” he said.
Caption: Galway goalkeeper Sarah Healy acknowledges the applause at the homecoming celebration of newly crowned All Ireland Senior Camogie Champions Galway at Paddy Burkes Clarinbridge. Photo: Brian Harding.
