Galway’s Eye Cinema awarded Cinema of the Year prize at Prestige Awards

Galway’s Eye Cinema has been awarded the Cinema of the Year prize at this year’s Prestige Awards.

The awards celebrate small and medium-sized businesses for their delivery of services.





Businesses are nominated by industry experts, readers, and satisfied customers, with winners chosen on criteria such as customer experience and marketing.

