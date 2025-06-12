Galway's Droichead an Dóchais shortlisted for national public choice award

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway city’s Droichead an Dóchais has been shortlisted for a national architecture award.

The pedestrian bridge across the Salmon Weir, which was opened just over two years ago, is up for the RIAI Public Choice Award.

It’s one of 48 projects across the country to be shortlisted, with the winning project to be announced later this month.

Members of the public can vote for their favourite project until next Monday June 16th on RIAI.IE

Photo credit – Philip Lauterbach