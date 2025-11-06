  • Services

Galway’s Croí farming project named overall winner at Irish Healthcare Award

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway’s Croí is celebrating major success at the Irish Healthcare Awards.

The city-based heart and stroke charity scooped the overall prize, The Future of Medicine, for its project with the IFA, ‘Farmer Health Checks’.

That project also picked up the Public Health Initiative of the Year award, while another of its projects, Fatal Searches, enjoyed a double win.

The collaborative initiative with Global Heart Hub and PR company Weber Shandwick won in the Patient Advocacy Project of the Year and the Patient Education Project of the Year Non-Pharmaceutical categories.

 

