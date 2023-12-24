Galway’s Church leaders say war horrors have coloured the mood of 2023
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 2 minutes read
Galway’s Church leaders say the war horrors around the world have coloured the mood of 2023
Bishop of Galway Michael Duignan says it’s very hard to get your head around the scale of the suffering
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Bishop Duignan says the current conflicts feel closer to us than historical ones
Bishop Duignan made his comments on Galway Bay FM’s annual Christmas Messages Programme
Church of Ireland Rector Very Reverend Lynda Peilow said it’s inspiring to see people here in Galway taking action to help with the needs caused by the wars
Bishop Duignan and Reverend Peilow will be joined on the Christmas Messages Programme by Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare, Leas-Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council Councillor Dr Evelyn Parsons and Reverend Helen Freeburn representing the United Church Galway
The hour-long programme is presented by Head of News Bernadette Prendergast and will be broadcast on Galway Bay FM just after the 6 o’clock news this evening, and just after the 1 o clock news tomorrow, Christmas Day
It will also be available as a podcast on the Galway Bay FM website from 2pm tomorrow
The post Galway’s Church leaders say war horrors have coloured the mood of 2023 appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Thousands making journey home for Christmas – Public Transport Update
Thousands of people are making last minute journeys home across the country ahead of Christmas Da...
ATU Galway to benefit from €8.5m funding
ATU Galway is set to benefit from funding of €8.5 announced for the Atlantic Technological Univer...
University of Galway to establish Professor of Applied Clinical Data Analytics
The University of Galway is to establish a Professor of Applied Clinical Data Analytics. The new ...
Tuam revitalisation begins with major drive to find new use for vacant buildings
A fresh initiative has been unveiled to inject life into some of the many vacant business premise...
Tuam artist gets Presidential stamp of approval for Christmas card
A Tuam artist has designed President Michael D Higgins’ Christmas cards that he has sent out to t...
Frailty at the Front Door helps 2,200 older people to avoid lengthy hospital stays
More than 2,200 older patients have been able to remain well at home since the start of Galway Un...
No escape from worries of war for Galway’s Ukrainians
As Galway’s Ukrainian refugee community get ready to mark a second Christmas away from home, conc...
Western Energy Agency has five-point plan to retrofit old homes
The Western Energy Agency – or Gníomhaireacht Fuinnimh an Iarthair (GFI) – was officially unveile...
Former Lenaboy orphanage resident offers thanks to the people of Galway
[caption id="attachment_200417" align="alignright" width="300"] Paschal Spelman: entertaining the...