Independent candidate, Galway’s Catherine Connolly is Ireland’s President-elect and will become the 10th President of Ireland

She secured 914,143 votes, which is 63 per cent of first preferences, well ahead of her opponent, Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys

She was accompanied on stage by her husband Brian McEnery and their sons Brian and Stephen

In her speech at Dublin Castle, after being declared elected by Returning Officer Barry Ryan, Catherine Connolly vowed to be an “inclusive” president for all, saying the Irish people can “shape a new Republic”

Here’s her full address: