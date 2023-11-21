Galway’s Carer of the Year

A former Garda who gave up her job to look after her little girl born with a rare, genetic neurological disorder has been named as this year’s Galway Family Carer of the Year.

Angelina Hynes from Oranmore and her husband Shane are parents to three children, two boys, Gavin and Dillon, and one girl, Zoe, who was diagnosed with Pitt-Hopkins Syndrome.

PTHS is a genetic syndrome that causes developmental delays, moderate to severe intellectual disability, behavioural differences, distinctive facial features, and breathing problems such as episodes of hyperventilation and breath-holding.

Angelina fought hard to get the diagnosis for her daughter with support from her husband Shane. She decided to leave her career as a Garda several years ago to care for her daughter and began to train as a life coach.

And she has recently worked with Family Carers Ireland on a Parents Plus Special Needs Course as a parent co-facilitator.

Her story impressed the judges who named her as Galway Family Carer of the Year at last week’s annual gathering organised by Family Carers Ireland, the national charity supporting Ireland’s family carers.

The accolade recognises the exceptional dedication and commitment of family carers across the nation who provide vital care at home for loved ones with additional needs.

And the judges were quick to praise Angelina’s ‘honesty and frankness in relation to the challenges and rewards of having a child with special needs and coming to terms with the situation is extremely admirable and she is an inspiration to many’.

Now in their 16th year, the Netwatch Family Carer of the Year Awards continue to pay tribute to the remarkable work of over 500,000 family carers in Ireland who care for children or adults with additional needs, physical or intellectual disabilities, frail older people, those with palliative care needs or those living with chronic illnesses, mental health challenges or addiction.

“When you hear the stories of family carers, you can’t help but be moved by their commitment to going above and beyond for their loved ones every day,” said former Ireland Rugby international and Netwatch Brand Ambassador Mick Galwey.

“Sadly, this work is largely unseen and too often undervalued. Family carers truly deserve our support and recognition and to play some small part in helping to do that is very special to all of us at Netwatch.”

Pictured: Netwatch Galway Family Carer of the Year Angelina Hynes (centre) pictured with (from left) Mark Giblin, Netwatch and Karen McCullagh, Michelle Moriarty and Vicky Ward of Family Carers Ireland.