Galway’s Carbon nightclub announces reopening

Carbon nightclub in Galway city has announced its return after five years.
The popular nightclub closed in 2019, and says since then they’ve been hard at work to bring back the ‘magic’.
The venue posted the news on its Instagram account, and told followers to stay tuned for updates as it prepares to unveil an “unforgettable experience.”
The news comes just weeks after the return of two other city nightclubs – Electric and Cuba.
